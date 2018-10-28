BP (BP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.
BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.25 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.55%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect BP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BP stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. BP has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $47.83.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Read More: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.