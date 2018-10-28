Bombardier (BDRBF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bombardier from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of BDRBF opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.