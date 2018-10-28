Boenning Scattergood Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. 120,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,086. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $25,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,208.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $128,298 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 231,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,899,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,823,000 after buying an additional 206,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 66,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

