Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,295 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 2.2% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33,457.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,648 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,561 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,989,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,488,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $328,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

BA opened at $359.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $255.33 and a 1 year high of $394.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

