BMO Capital Markets Increases CIT Group (CIT) Price Target to $47.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CIT Group from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stephens lowered CIT Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CIT Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.29.

NYSE CIT traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.48 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

