Bluemountain Capital Managemen Sells 25,546 Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Stock

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $215,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bluemountain Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 5,463 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $47,254.95.

On Friday, October 19th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 5,000 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $42,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 23,200 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $205,088.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 10,000 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $87,400.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 21,289 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $187,343.20.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 12,816 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $117,394.56.

On Friday, October 5th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 3,955 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $36,109.15.

On Monday, October 8th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 18,052 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $166,078.40.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of -0.08. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 44,097 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

