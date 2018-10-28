Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Hits $0.0324 on Top Exchanges

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $120,707.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00149450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00249940 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.88 or 0.09704691 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

