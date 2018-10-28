Blockchain Quotations Index Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (BQT)

Blockchain Quotations Index Token (CURRENCY:BQT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Quotations Index Token has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Quotations Index Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $110,511.00 worth of Blockchain Quotations Index Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Quotations Index Token token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, DragonEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149056 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00249708 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627.10 or 0.09680549 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Blockchain Quotations Index Token Profile

Blockchain Quotations Index Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Blockchain Quotations Index Token’s official website is www.bqi.com/cn . Blockchain Quotations Index Token’s official Twitter account is @BQIofficial

Blockchain Quotations Index Token Token Trading

Blockchain Quotations Index Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ChaoEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Quotations Index Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Quotations Index Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Quotations Index Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

