BlackRock World Mining Trust (BRWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $326.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 326.50 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 331 ($4.33), with a volume of 284835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.43).

In other news, insider Ian Cockerill purchased 5,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £17,750 ($23,193.52).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

