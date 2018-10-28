BlackRock Inc. Has $18.22 Million Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.01% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,112.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,559,000 after buying an additional 141,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after buying an additional 99,650 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 656,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $156.13 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $153.59 and a 52 week high of $198.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.8165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

