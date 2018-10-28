BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.