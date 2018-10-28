BitNewChain (BTN) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.84 Million

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, BitNewChain has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. BitNewChain has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $91,048.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNewChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.01619760 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016022 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009161 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001761 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.