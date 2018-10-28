BitConnect (BCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

BitConnect (CURRENCY:BCC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One BitConnect coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00011167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitConnect has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BitConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitConnect has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00800400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011013 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020016 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001186 BTC.

BitConnect Profile

BCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. BitConnect’s total supply is 10,866,414 coins and its circulating supply is 10,015,215 coins. BitConnect’s official website is www.bitconnect.co . BitConnect’s official Twitter account is @bitconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitConnect Coin Trading

BitConnect can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

