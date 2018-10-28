Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Up 37.3% This Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $42,011.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001129 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00027457 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00062835 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016158 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.01960638 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 7,257,107 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

