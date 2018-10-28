BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,507,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,959,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,310,000.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $391.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.63.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,195,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,343. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

