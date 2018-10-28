BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of BIO-TECHNE worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,519 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 975.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,499,000 after buying an additional 2,005,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,393,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,098,000 after buying an additional 76,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 598,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,475,000 after buying an additional 134,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 498,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 125,819 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,731.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Argus lifted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $180.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.93. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $121.26 and a 52-week high of $206.04.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $180.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.24 million. On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

