Bilfinger SE (GBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.50 ($49.42).

Several research firms have weighed in on GBF. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

ETR:GBF traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €36.38 ($42.30). 168,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,878. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of €32.89 ($38.24) and a 52-week high of €41.14 ($47.84).

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

