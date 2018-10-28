BidaskClub Upgrades Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to “Buy”

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMLP. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $474.68 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Martin Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $219.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 45,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

