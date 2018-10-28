BidaskClub Upgrades Cimpress (CMPR) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 140.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. Cimpress has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $171.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $631.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.71 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $108,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cornelis David Arends purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cimpress by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cimpress by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

