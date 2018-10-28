BidaskClub Upgrades Cimpress (CMPR) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.75.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 140.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. Cimpress has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $171.76.
In related news, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $108,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cornelis David Arends purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cimpress by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cimpress by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
