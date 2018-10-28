BidaskClub Lowers H&E Equipment Services (HEES) to Sell

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HEES. Bank of America cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $718.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $322.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

