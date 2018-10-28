BG Staffing (BGSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. BG Staffing had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%.

BG Staffing stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. BG Staffing has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider L. Allen Jr. Baker sold 87,956 shares of BG Staffing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $2,121,498.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 1,598 shares of BG Staffing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,406 shares of company stock worth $5,853,197 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BG Staffing stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of BG Staffing worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

