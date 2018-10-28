Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Xylem (XYL) a $57.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $57.00 price target on Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of XYL opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In related news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,413,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $3,839,982 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1,690.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

