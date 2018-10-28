Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,246,559 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the September 28th total of 28,426,685 shares. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,616,324 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.96. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $24.74.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.