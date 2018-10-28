Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,246,559 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the September 28th total of 28,426,685 shares. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,616,324 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.96. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

