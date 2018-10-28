Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Bonds Rise 1% During Trading

An issue of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) debt rose 1% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.875% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2027. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $79.50 and were trading at $80.10 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of BZH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 791,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.48. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.33 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 405.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $265,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.