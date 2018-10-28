Barings LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,519,000 after acquiring an additional 540,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 726,653 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,214.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $58.53 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

