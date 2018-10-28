Barings LLC Invests $5.99 Million in Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Stock

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 244,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000. Barings LLC owned 0.15% of Plains GP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Plains GP by 97.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 119,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after buying an additional 344,119 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 13.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Plains GP by 12.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Plains GP by 34.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after buying an additional 292,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

In related news, Director John T. Raymond acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,425.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 target price on shares of Plains GP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.