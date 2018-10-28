Barings LLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 43.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 118,620 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 345,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,478,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,823,000 after buying an additional 526,805 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 133,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 68,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $70.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Micron Technology to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

