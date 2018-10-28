Barings LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Barings LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $147,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 42,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 397,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 351,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.84 and a 12-month high of $157.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4359 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

