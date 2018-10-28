Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Caterpillar (CAT)

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.69.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.05. 10,820,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,408,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,442,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,069,000 after acquiring an additional 327,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,834,000 after acquiring an additional 145,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after buying an additional 151,960 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,976,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,086,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after buying an additional 374,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

