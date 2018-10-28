Barclays Lowers Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Price Target to $90.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Seattle Genetics to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Seattle Genetics to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.77.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $10.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,593,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,417. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 7,400 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $512,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 25,514 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $1,893,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,782 shares of company stock worth $10,310,137. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 4,871.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 107,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.