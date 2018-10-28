Barclays Increases Xilinx (XLNX) Price Target to $75.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities raised Xilinx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Xilinx from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

XLNX stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $73,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,583.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $534,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,396.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,572 shares of company stock worth $1,064,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

