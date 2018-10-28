Barclays Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Price Target to $95.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $114.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.22.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,809. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $90.95 and a one year high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 47,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

