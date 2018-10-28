Bank Of Princeton Announces Not Available Dividend of $0.03 (BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced a Not Available dividend on Wednesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of Bank Of Princeton stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of -0.38.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank Of Princeton stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Bank Of Princeton at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

