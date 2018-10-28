Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,980,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 222,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,130,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $133,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $142,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $169,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

