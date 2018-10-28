Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total transaction of $1,395,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total transaction of $2,794,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,600,363.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $4,329,184. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $276.19 on Friday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.08 and a twelve month high of $332.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 340.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

