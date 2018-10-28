Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.92 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 121.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in PerkinElmer by 135.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 47.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, CEO Robert F. Friel sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $216,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,029,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 34,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,941,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,443 shares of company stock worth $6,145,255. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cleveland Research raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $703.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.70 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.