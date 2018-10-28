Bank of Montreal Can Buys 66,546 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Viacom worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the first quarter worth $126,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 36,808.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the second quarter worth $227,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the second quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Viacom in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

VIAB opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

