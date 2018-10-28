Bank of America Corp DE Buys 19,121 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,006,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 139,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 513.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,686 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,482,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $7,233,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 21.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 61,353 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 53.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $39,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

