BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 1,098 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 26.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,087,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after buying an additional 1,273,548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 2,820.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,169,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,453 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,830,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $305,227,000 after purchasing an additional 940,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morningstar set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,050 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $72.07 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.