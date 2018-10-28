Banco de Chile (BCH) versus Opus Bank (OPB) Financial Survey

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco de Chile and Opus Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3.84 billion 3.77 $929.56 million $5.53 15.44 Opus Bank $308.32 million 2.11 $46.89 million $1.49 12.76

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Opus Bank. Opus Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Opus Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Chile and Opus Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 25.37% 17.90% 1.74% Opus Bank 13.28% 4.80% 0.65%

Dividends

Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Opus Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Banco de Chile pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Opus Bank pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco de Chile has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Opus Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banco de Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opus Bank has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco de Chile and Opus Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 3 1 0 0 1.25 Opus Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00

Banco de Chile currently has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.57%. Opus Bank has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 50.45%. Given Opus Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than Banco de Chile.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Opus Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products. The company also provides insurance products and trust commissions, as well as financial consultancy services related to mergers and acquisitions, liabilities financing and restructuring, capital contribution, bonds and stocks emissions, and international business. In addition, it offers debt instruments; derivative contracts; and liquidity management, currency trading, foreign exchange transaction, international and treasury banking, securities brokerage, mutual fund and investment management, and securitization services, as well as payment management and collection services. Further, the company provides financing for importers and exporters; and factoring, leasing, express payment, electronic banking, and online payment services. It operates a network of approximately 423 branches and 1,453 ATMs. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; financial and advisory services; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of March 5, 2018, it operated 50 banking offices, including 31 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

