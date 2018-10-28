B. Riley Comments on Halliburton’s FY2018 Earnings (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $54.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NYSE HAL opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 41,929 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

