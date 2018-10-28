Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) PT Set at $10.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

