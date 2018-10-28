Axos Financial (AX) PT Lowered to $40.00 at DA Davidson

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

NYSE AX traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,511. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $102.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financing services for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Through its subsidiary, the firm offers consumer and business banking products through its distribution channels and affinity partners.

