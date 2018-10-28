AvatarCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (AV)

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. AvatarCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AvatarCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One AvatarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008245 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About AvatarCoin

AvatarCoin (AV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2016.

AvatarCoin Coin Trading

AvatarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvatarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvatarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AvatarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

