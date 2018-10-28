Autoliv (ALV) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $75.99 and last traded at $81.22, with a volume of 143186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.02.

The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.48.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,812,993.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $329,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Autoliv by 18.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Autoliv by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

