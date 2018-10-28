Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM) Insider Purchases £5,448.81 in Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin bought 544,881 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,448.81 ($7,119.84).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 17th, Michael Tobin bought 250,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,266.69).

On Thursday, October 11th, Michael Tobin bought 188,508 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,885.08 ($2,463.19).

On Thursday, October 4th, Michael Tobin bought 1,176,470 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £23,529.40 ($30,745.33).

BOOM stock opened at GBX 1.33 ($0.02) on Friday. Audioboom Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

