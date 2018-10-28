Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 3401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $111.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:APWC)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.