Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 181.69%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

