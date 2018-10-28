ARP Americas LP Cuts Stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

ARP Americas LP trimmed its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $261,103.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,396,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $89.91 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Splunk to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.03.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.