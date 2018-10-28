ARP Americas LP Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

ARP Americas LP trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,267,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $305.05 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $291.52 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. The company has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.02%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.49.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.